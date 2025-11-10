Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIST: School district class changes on Nov. 10 due to cold front

(LEX 18) — As the cold front moves into Central Kentucky, several area schools have reported early dismissals.

Take a look at the list of school schedule changes below:

  • McCreary County Schools: Dismissed at 11:45 a.m.
  • Corbin Independent Schools: Dismissed at 12 p.m.
  • Lee County Schools: Dismissed at 12:15 p.m.
  • Estill County Schools: Dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
  • Whitley County Schools: Dismissed at 12 p.m.
  • Knox County Schools: Dismissed at 1:15 p.m.
Daily Forecast

An Early Winter Blast

Tom Ackerman

