LIST: School district class changes on Nov. 10 due to cold front

(LEX 18) — As the cold front moves into Central Kentucky, several area schools have reported early dismissals.

Take a look at the list of school schedule changes below:

McCreary County Schools: Dismissed at 11:45 a.m.

Corbin Independent Schools: Dismissed at 12 p.m.

Lee County Schools: Dismissed at 12:15 p.m.

Estill County Schools: Dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Whitley County Schools: Dismissed at 12 p.m.

Knox County Schools: Dismissed at 1:15 p.m.

