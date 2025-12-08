A Shot of Light Snow Monday Morning

A quick hit of light, accumulating snow will make your Monday morning commute a potentially slick one. A winter weather advisory stays in effect until 10 AM. Moisture rapidly winds down later in the day with clouds slowly breaking and highs hovering around freezing. Tuesday stays quiet with highs in the low 40s, but another round of active weather is inbound midweek. We'll see rain with near normal highs in the upper 40s Wednesday but falling into the 30s Thursday with snow showers on the back end of the system. The bigger story is the big chill this weekend. An arctic blast will usher in the coldest air of the season so far with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens.