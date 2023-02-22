'Listen to your heart': Rep. Andy Barr promotes heart health in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Congressman Andy Barr lost a big piece of his heart nearly three years ago when his wife, Carol, died from an undetected heart condition called mitral valve prolapse. It's why he came on Thursday to CHI St. Joseph for a simple "listen to your heart" exam.

"We, certainly in Carol's case, did not believe it was life-threatening, but it underscores the importance of heart health check-ups," Congressman Barr said after a cardiologist said his heart was sounding good.

Rep. Barr scored a big legislative win in December when President Biden signed the CAROL Act into law. It was something he had been working on in Washington since soon after Carol's death.

"This is $20 million a year for heart research. This is what the top cardiologists and valvular heart disease experts said we need to help with early detection," Congressman Barr explained.

Rep. Barr said the bipartisan bill, signed by the president at the end of 2022, meant the world to him and to Carol's family members.

"She lived a short life, but a great life of consequence and impact," he said.

The 6th district congressman also spoke highly of President Biden’s empathy when it came to signing this bill.

"Of course, he had a tragic loss of his wife as a younger person, so when I gave him the heads up of what this was about he was very kind about the situation. We appreciate his partnership in signing this into law," he said.

Congressman Barr also thanked his many colleagues in Washington, from both sides of the aisle, and from both chambers, for helping him with the passage of the bill.