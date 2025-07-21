'Little Red Blessing Food Box' expanding to neighborhoods around Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly 700,000 Kentuckians struggle with hunger in the Commonwealth, according to Feeding Kentucky. Groups across the state continue working to end food insecurity, and that includes one Lexington woman who is bringing her front yard idea to neighborhoods around the city.

Jeff Wolberton stopped by a little red structure on De Porres Avenue. Inside sat a number of food items and books.

“That helps me,” he said. “It's just like God being there coming down from the sky, you know, and saying, ‘oh, here's a box for the homeless and people.’"

It’s called the Little Red Blessing Food Box, and it’s the second of its kind in Lexington. Cynthia Buckner built the first box at her house to help fight food insecurity. Now, she’s officially turned Little Red Blessing Food Box into a nonprofit.

“We have plenty of food. Take what you need, leave what you can,” she said. “You can come anytime. You don't have to fill out some paperwork or anything like that.”

The boxes are open and unlocked all day every day. Buckner asks that people only grab things they need, leaving supplies for more people to benefit.

The newest red blessing box on De Porres went in around Easter this year. Michelle Davis volunteered to have it in her yard.

“It's a blessing because we see that it's helping others that are in need and so it's just wonderful,” Davis said.

Buckner added that the box is “just showing God's love in a practical way, you know. God loves them and so do we.”

There are four more Little Red Blessing Food Boxes in the works. Buckner expects the third to be finished within the next two weeks. The first two are both in Lexington, but Buckner shared plans to put one in Georgetown. She hopes that continues a trend of setting up boxes around the state.

“We have 120 counties in the state of Kentucky,” Buckner said. “I would love to have one box in each county if possible.”

“It doesn't have to just be in a neighborhood where you may see a lot of homeless or stuff, it can be even out in Andover. Food insecurity is a lot right now.”

Buckner and volunteers with Little Red Blessing Food Box will be at Whitney Young Park on Saturday, July 26 during St. Martin’s Village Day. Those interested can donate nonperishable items for the group to put in boxes around town from noon to 9 p.m.

