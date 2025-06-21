'Live Like Noah': More than 600 gather to remember UK student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday, more than 600 peopled attended Noah Tinch's celebration of life at the University of Kentucky's student center. It was standing room only.

Tinch died in a fly fishing accident in Colorado on June 12.

"You lived, laughed and loved more in your 18 years and 364 days than most people do in a lifetime," said Noah's father Brett Tinch during the service.

Rubber bracelets were passed out during the memorial that read 'Live Like Noah.' They were created by Will and Lawson Shrensker, close friends of Noah's.

"Noah always loved bracelets, I can't remember any pictures of him where he didn't have two or three one," said Lawson. "I would go to his house and he had a box of hundreds of them, so I thought the best way to have a reminder of him always on you was a bracelet."

Will described Noah as passionate, smart, and someone who led by example.

"We hope everyone just looks at them and sees the message and the meaning and what Noah was and what he stood for and they'll want to act like him," said Will.