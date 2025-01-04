Livingston Fire and Rescue mourns loss of Assistant Chief of Administration

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Livingston, Kentucky, Fire and Rescue took to social media on Friday to announce the loss of Assistant Chief of Administration Bobby Phelps.

Phelps was hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He served the department for 30 years.

Livingston Fire and Rescue said in a post to Facebook, "He was a long time, and valued member of this department. We would like to ask that you please continue to remember his family in the coming days. He will be deeply missed at our department."

The post adds that funeral arrangements are pending.