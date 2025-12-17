Local author shares story behind her first book, inspired by Lexington Humane Society adoption

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local author has teamed up with the Lexington Humane Society to share a new story about finding a home.

Tara Cooper, a first-time author, adopted her dog Evie at the Lexington Humane Society last Christmas Eve.

“I fell in love with her the moment I saw her,” Cooper said. “She had been brought back a couple times and I just was like, ‘oh my gosh, my heart,’ so I can relate to that.”

Cooper connected with Evie because she was actually working on a story of her own.

The book, I’m a Lonely Pup, Do I Give Up?, is blue with a white terrier dog on the cover.

“It's about a pup in a pound who keeps getting brought back and she's lonely," Cooper said.

The book was initially inspired by Cooper’s faith journey, searching for belonging and a ‘forever home.’ Adopting Evie was a way Cooper could give a ‘forever home’ to a dog that had been seemingly forgotten.

Cooper shared her first book at a signing at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington. While she wrote the story, she connected with Sher Hudson to bring it to life with pictures.

“We hid pictures of our own pets throughout the story,” Hudson explained, pointing out some of the specific dogs. “This is Tara's dog Evie, so we had a lot of fun doing that. This is also one of my dogs. It's my grand dog.”

As part of the book signing, the Lexington Humane Society brought some pups of their own.

We have three boys and three girls,” said Hannah Ferrell, outreach supervisor with LHS. “They're just super, super cute, little terrier mixes.”

Today’s visitors like Ripley still have a little bit longer before they can be adopted, but the hope is that the book, the signing, and the six-week old puppies will help some of their older furry friends find a new home during the holidays.

“People kind of gravitate towards the puppies, but senior pets are just as special,” Ferrell said.

Of course, the puppies were a hit, but Cooper’s first book had audience approval as well. You can find your own copy of the book on Amazon.