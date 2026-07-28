Local barber school offering free back-to-school haircuts this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With the new school year just around the corner, one Lexington barber school is helping families save money while giving students valuable hands-on experience.

The Business of Barbering Institute is offering free haircuts this week for children from kindergarten - all the way to seniors. Barber students are providing the cuts, giving them hands-on experience while helping families prepare for the new school year.

"It feels great, honestly, you know; they get to feel confident," said Jamie, whose siblings received free haircuts. "It helps them feel tidy up too. They love getting their haircut sometimes because they see people, uh, cutting their hair, and honestly, they want to be a salonist, you know, cut people's hair, and make them feel good. And that's what I like to see."

Officials said this is the first year they've expanded the free haircuts to a full week, and they hope the event helps ease the financial burden on families while sending students back to the classroom feeling ready for a new school year.

"Not every family can actually afford a haircut, and when you go back to school being more presentable and clean makes them actually perform better and do better in school," said Issa Ajeti, a co-owner of the Business of Barbering Institute.

For barbering students -- the event is about more than practicing fades and lineups--- It's a chance to give back to the community.

The free haircuts are available through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Business of Barbering Institute and no appointment is needed.

