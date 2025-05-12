Local clinic's adoption program faces uncertain future amid financial struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Woodstock Spay Neuter Clinic has offered low-cost veterinary care in Lexington for nearly 23 years. But now, it's confronted with an uncertain future for its adoption program: as adoption rates dwindle, the clinic is left grappling with difficult decisions.

Linda Gafranek, the clinic manager and volunteer adoption coordinator, spends her days scrolling through a lengthy list of dogs available for adoption. The clinic currently has 20 adoptable dogs in its care, many of whom have been in foster care for months.

"We're able to help less because we can't pull as many—there's no guarantee we can get them adopted," she said.

The financial equation is simple but challenging. Adoption fees are failing to cover rising medical expenses, a concern Gafranek has shared candidly with their community on social media.

"With adoptions, the issue is I can't run the clinic into the red trying to support an adoption program that is not functioning," Gafranek said.

Woodstock will continue to provide low-cost spay and neuter services—a crucial offering that has supported thousands of local families. However, if the current adoption slump persists, 2026 might paint a different picture for the clinic. Gafranek is determined to preserve the adoption program, yet acknowledges its precarious position.

The downturn in adoptions is not unique to Woodstock. Other animal rescues and clinics are experiencing similar struggles, underscoring a widespread challenge within the community.

"In the background, we all talk about how hard this is anymore—the bad stories, the sad stories we see that we can't help. The bad stories weigh so much higher than our happy stories," Gafranek said.

As Woodstock navigates these challenges, Gafranek remains hopeful that renewed community support and awareness may help reverse the downward trend.

If you would like to donate or check out Woodstock's adoptable pets, visit their Facebook pageor email woodstockadoption715@gmail.com

