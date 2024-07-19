Local coffee shop finds community support

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a slow summer, McLeod’s Coffee House found itself with a financial need. Brewster McLeod employs more than 30 disabled men and women – called VIPs – who work around the coffee shop.

“All my life there’s always been an inclusive heart for people who might be a little different,” McLeod said.

“You know, I really like it. I do. I really like the people, I really like to come in,” said one worker, Libby Hulette.

Tina Tilton, another VIP, said, “He’s opened up a place for people with disabilities that can’t get jobs and lets us come and work.”

McLeod’s Coffee House has been open for four-and-a-half years. But recent slower weeks has left McLeod running low on funds necessary for growing the team and keeping his current VIPs.

“This, we just had a summer slump, McLeod said. “I’m not a good asker. And I really prayed about it. Like, I don’t ever want to take advantage of people, but we just needed that shot in the arm to get through summer. Because your fall is some of your best days.”

Even though he didn’t want to ask, Brewster decided to reach out to the community on Facebook Wednesday evening after coming to this realization:

“People care about us. And if people care about us, they want to be asked to give.”

The community responded, and Brewster described the last two days as ‘electric’ as donations have poured in and the coffee shop has filled to the brim with customers.

“I did have a lady show up and she said, ‘I thought you were having a summer slump.’ I said, ‘today we’re not. We’re packed.’”

The overflow of support has meant so much for McLeod and his VIPs. While the busy couple of days have helped meet their financial need, McLeod’s is a nonprofit organization, always looking for donations. To donate, visit here.

