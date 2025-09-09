Local foundation working to packing care kits for breast cancer warriors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around one in eight women in Kentucky will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, according to the National Cancer Institute. Betty’s Brave and Beautiful Hearts Foundation is continuing to provide support for women who are fighting their own battles with cancer by packing care kits.

”I feel like I'm doing what I need to be doing,” said Rebecca Baker, the founder of the foundation and daughter of Betty. “I made a promise to her that I would pay it forward and I am taking the knowledge that we learned during her battle and doing my best to help ease the journey of these brave and beautiful women that are just like her.”

Breast cancer survivor Elizabeth Hunter – one of Betty’s Girls – was a recipient of a care kit a year ago.

“My breast cancer journey began last year,” she said. “It was my very first mammogram. I was diagnosed with stage 1, grade 2 estrogen positive breast cancer. Obviously when that happened there was so much that went through my mind.”

Hunter eventually found Betty’s Brave and Beautiful Hearts, which included a community of women going through the same journey.

“We all share a similar story just a little bit different chapters, um, but we're just so supportive and caring and loving.”

Hunter is one of many recipients who has helped pack pink boxes, known as post-mastectomy care kits.

“Initially we were packing the boxes ourselves, but we decided that helping is a part of healing, so we decided to make it a community event,” Baker shared. “A lot of our family members and my mom's friends and the ladies that have been recipients, they're always the first to sign up.”

“The one thing that's most impactful for me is just being with all the women, sharing our stories as we're packing, talking about it, seeing where we're at in our journeys,” Hunter said.

The foundation has given out nearly 500 care kits in less than two years, and volunteers will pack 100 more kits this weekend.

“We follow up with the girls through a private group afterwards and we are connected forever as they're one of Betty's Girls,” said Baker. “I really do believe that when, when they open it, they feel the love that it was packed inside.”

You can learn more about Betty’s Brave and Beautiful Hearts here.

Saturday’s packing event starts at 9 a.m. at the Manchester Hotel. Space is limited, so Baker asks that anyone interested RSVP by sending an email to braveandbeautifulhearts@gmail.com or messaging the foundation on social media @bettysbraveandbeautifulhearts.