Local free summer programs for kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — School is officially out across Fayette County Public Schools. While it's a welcome break for many, it can also mean added stress for working parents hoping to keep their kids busy.

For those looking for free programs and resources, we have created a list that includes Partners for Youth Foundation's 2024 "I DO" Program List.

Lexington Public Library

This summer, the library is holding a kick-off party at the Northside Branch on June 4th at 11 a.m., featuring live animals and free books.

Lexington Parks and Recreation

There are 110 parks across the city and five community centers, with events happening throughout the summer.

On weekdays in June and July, they're bringing summer playground days to neighborhood parks two times a day and also the nature in your neighborhood program.

Parents can drop off their kids at the park, or they can walk to the park on their own if they are able.

"Show up and expect fun, safety and a great time," said Adrienne Thakur, deputy director of recreation.

At Calvary Church of the Nazarene, every Wednesday evening from 5:30 until 7 p.m., parents can drop their kids of all ages off for activities like game night, movie nights, ninja warrior, and Nerf guns. There's also dinner.

At the Carnegie Center, writing courses and the Carnegie Camp are still open for interested participants.

Camp Carnegie is $25 for students enrolled in free and reduced lunch.

"We let them be themselves and really create and find ways to guide them on the path that they're already on," said Jonathan Hall, director of youth programs.

Middle and high school students can obtain babysitter training with Safe Kids Fayette County free of charge. Courses are available in person and virtually on the last Tuesday of each month.

M'Power Rhythm is offering an intro intensive for new drummers in grades 5-8. They teach the fundamentals of African drumming and provide instruments daily from June 3-7, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

For high school and college students, the More in Common STEM and Health Careers Academy is still accepting applications for their weeklong hands-on free program at Kentucky State.

