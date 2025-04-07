Local man rescues pets from floodwaters in Woodford County

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kody Smith spent Sunday on the river, helping his Clifton neighbors rescue their pets from rising floodwaters. Smith didn't think twice about stepping in to assist.

"I work for Stokley's and I called my dad and the boss, and he said go up there and grab a boat and see what you can do to help," Smith said.

With a buddy by his side, Smith navigated a boat through the floodwaters, which had risen to the windows and roofs of many homes. Together, they managed to rescue several cats and kittens from the treacherous conditions.

"I hopped in the water and we got the one on this side and the one cat on the other side of the house," Smith said, describing how the cats were 'hollering' and eager to be saved.

Smith, who used to live in lower Clifton, understands those facing the frantic rush to outrun the river's rise.

"You can't ridicule somebody for leaving a pet and getting their family out, but that is why we came down here," Smith explained.

He recounted a particularly timely rescue at one home, where they discovered a cat and kittens stranded on the second level.

"We went into the window on the left, parked the boat on the roof, and they were floating in a tote bin," Smith said.

Through his efforts, Smith showcased the spirit of community and compassion, providing a lifeline to both his neighbors and their furry companions during this time of crisis.

