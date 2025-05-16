Local ministry struggles as healthy foods become more difficult to afford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Valerie Ingle is the executive director of Lighthouse Ministries; two times a day, six days a week, they feed those in need. These days, they're doing it will fewer fresh options.

"We used to get all this fresh fruit and vegetables, you can go in there and look, but there's only a couple little things on the shelf and that's it," Ingles said.

The reason? Increasing prices in fresh produce.

The Pew Research Center reports that those on a fixed or lower income are having difficulty getting healthy foods. 46% say it's not possible, compared to 15% of the upper class.

"When you have somebody on a fixed income that barely has enough to even make it for the month, they're not going to eat anything good, they're going to eat processed stuff," Ingles said.

Lighthouse Ministries is still trying their best to still include fruit and veggies, something Ingles likes to do. Either way, they're going to feed bellies.

"It's like, if we have to make beans every day, then we'll make beans until we're out of beans," she said.

If you're interested in volunteering or finding more about their services, visit their website here.

