Local nonprofit helps domestic violence survivors rebuild confidence through self-care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A local nonprofit is helping survivors of domestic violence rebuild confidence through self-care, partnering with GreenHouse17 to provide free beauty and wellness services for women and children staying at the shelter.

The My Beautiful Life Project hosted the outreach event, offering haircuts, manicures, massages, makeup applications and flowers to residents. The organization's founders say the goal is to help survivors feel valued and supported as they begin the healing process.

The nonprofit was inspired after one of its founders, a hairstylist, met a client who was leaving an abusive relationship. The client shared that getting her hair done was one of the first steps in rebuilding her life, an experience that motivated the founders to expand similar services to others in need.

"I see how often these women have just zero value in themselves, so it is incredibly exciting and very heartwarming to see some of them say they've never gotten a massage, that they didn't think that they would be able to get their kids' haircuts, that they've never had a manicure," My Beautiful Life Project co-founder Yelena Litvin said. "So it brings me joy that we can bring somebody else joy."

Co-founder Oksana Krystka said the event also reflects the support women can provide one another during difficult times.

"We know there's a saying that a woman is another woman's home," Krystka said. "We're excited that many Ukrainian women are able to bring their knowledge, life experience and compassion to this situation."

Co-founder Nadiia Moiseieva said she hopes even small gestures can have a lasting impact on survivors.

"I'm hoping these small touches will influence these women and the residents here," Moiseieva said. "I hope they'll know they can receive help, attain new goals and continue reaching for new opportunities."

The founders said they were surprised GreenHouse17 had never hosted a similar event before. They hope providing services that many people take for granted can remind survivors of their worth while helping restore confidence during a difficult transition.

My Beautiful Life Project plans to organize additional outreach events in the future and is seeking volunteers and community partners to support its mission.

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