Local pharmacy sees boost in business following closures, limited hours of chain pharmacies

SCOTT CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Nationwide, big name pharmacies are shutting their doors or limiting their hours, due in part to a pharmacist shortage.

Dr. Kelli Myers with Scott County Pharmacy told LEX18 that because of the closures, they've seen a 75% increase in patients from July to August.

Data from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy shows interest in the field may be fueling the current shortage. In 2012, there were 100,000 applicants to pharmacy schools. In 2022, that number dropped to 36,000.

"Coming out of school a lot of pharmacists are graduating with $100,000-$200,000 in debt, and then the pay has drastically dropped," said Dr. Myers.

Dr. Myers said in addition to low pay, at big name stores, pharmacists are not getting adequate breaks and are often doing the job of a technician in addition to their regular duties. She said all of this trickles down to the customer.

"It's just a pickle all the way around of people not being able to get their medications in a timely manner, which can be dangerous," said Dr. Myers.

However, she told LEX18 that big pharmacies closing means more business for her.

"This summer we've grown nearly double from what we were doing back in May," said Dr. Myers.

Brianna Power is one of Myers's customers who transferred over from one of the larger stores.

"I know when I come in here they're going to know me by name," said Power.

Myers said while this has been a headache for patients, she hopes this will spur folks to go local.