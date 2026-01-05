Local restaurant owner reacts to Nicolas Maduro's arrest with shock and hope

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A local restaurant owner who grew up in Venezuela is expressing shock and cautious optimism following the stunning arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife earlier this week.

Lesme Romero, owner of Pasta Garage in Louisville and Lexington, said he and his family couldn't believe the news when they first heard it.

"Talking to all my family and friends, we couldn't believe it," Romero said. "We're in shock still. We thought it was fake news but no, it's really real. It's really happening."

Romero was born in southern Venezuela near Angel Falls and the Amazon rainforest. He moved to Cleveland in 1995 before eventually settling in Kentucky, where he opened Lexington Pasta in 2009 and Pasta Garage in 2015. Last year, he expanded his restaurant business to Louisville.

"I came to Lexington Kentucky to visit a friend. We went to the farmer's market, we got fresh pasta and fresh produce. We started making pasta from scratch. And that's the beginning of Lexington Pasta and Pasta Garage," Romero said.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into U.S. custody early in the morning on January 3. On Monday, the couple was arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court, where they pleaded not guilty to charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses.

For Romero, the arrest represents a moment years in the making. He said his family and friends back home have been expecting something like this for a long time.

"They're really happy, they're very hopeful. To be honest with you, they were expecting something like this way back. Now that it's happened, hopefully they're willing to work and do what is best for Venezuela," Romero said.

While acknowledging that change will take time, Romero sees this as the first step toward a new chapter for his homeland - one where Venezuelans can use their voices for change.

"Really happy this is happening. We're looking forward to the future for Venezuelans to fight for their freedom. And having a good country like the states -- the United States -- to support the new change on Venezuela. I think it's a very good thing for everybody," Romero said.

