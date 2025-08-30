Local sports bars gear up for Kentucky football's season opener against Toledo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With less than 12 hours until kickoff, Kroger Field sits calm before what promises to be an exciting storm as Kentucky football prepares to take on Toledo in their 2025 season opener.

Local sports bars across Lexington are buzzing with anticipation for the first "Caturday" of the year, with establishments preparing for the crowds that come with Wildcats football.

"So gamedays here are always busy. It's very exciting. We get booked out," said Winchell's host Mateo Kai, highlighting the significant impact Kentucky football has on the city's dining and entertainment scene.

The excitement extends throughout Lexington, where UK football holds deep meaning for residents and business owners alike.

"UK football means a lot," said Banner's manager Kyle Hicks, capturing the sentiment shared across the community.

Banner's, a local establishment with strong ties to UK athletics, exemplifies this connection.

"We're named Banner's. We have a lot of ties to UK athletics around here. The football season is a heavy part of our day-to-day operations," said Hicks.

The atmosphere on football days transforms these venues into packed entertainment hubs.

"Football days here are insane. It's shoulder to shoulder. Packed house. We got the garage doors open. The atmosphere is unmatched in Lexington," said Hicks.

These venues cater to fans of all ages, creating a family-friendly environment where "children in here. Anywhere from the ages to 5 to 80" can enjoy the game day experience together.

As the season opener approaches, the energy is already building.

"There's definitely a lot of energy here for gameday," said Kai, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting 2025 football season.

With jerseys ready and fans preparing to gather, Lexington's sports bars are set to provide the perfect backdrop for Wildcats supporters as they cheer on their team in the season opener against Toledo.