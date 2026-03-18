Local students write, illustrate children's book on agriculture

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two local students now have their names on the front of a published children's book. The book is called "Millie's Farm Day." Eighth grader Ayla Tolentino recently won a contest from the KY Department of Agriculture to author the book.

"I love agriculture, all things agriculture so having ADHD and being dyslexic, I struggle with writing and reading and so I was like this is a challenge let's have fun with it," said Tolentino.

The story is based around Millie, a dairy cow on Tolentino's friend's farm. The book was illustrated by high school student Blakely Callahan.

"You could just tell that love and connection to Kentucky agriculture was pouring out through her work," said Callahan. "I knew that was something I could capture and put on paper in a really sweet and meaningful way."

Tolentino has spent the week touring the state reading Millie's Farm Day to young students for Ag Education Week.

"I hope this opens a whole new door to find their place in agriculture, to know there is a place for everyone no matter who you are or what you like, there's always going to be something for you," said Tolentino.

The students say they hope their work opens kids' eyes to how the world is fed.

"Those cows that they're passing on the way to school, on a dairy farm maybe that's what they're doing, maybe each of them is just like Millie and maybe that's something that's really exciting for them," said Callahan.