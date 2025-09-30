Local teen breaks world records in firefighter competitions, aims to join Lexington Fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 18-year-old Lexington woman is redefining what it means to have "girl power" by setting new world and state records in prestigious junior firefighter competitions.

Chelsey Gerardi, a recent Dunbar High School graduate, broke records this past weekend at the Lions Den Combat Challenge in Oklahoma by completing a challenging obstacle course in two minutes and 58 seconds. She's the youngest person to ever win the competition in her division.

"You train a lot and it's kind of mentally challenging 'cause you're tired. And you wanna quit but you have to tell yourself, this is what you worked for, this is what you earned. You get what you worked for," Gerardi said.

The competition requires participants to climb a tower, hoist a 50-pound rope, climb down a tower, and drag a 175-pound dummy 100 feet — all while wearing full gear and breathing apparatus.

This isn't Gerardi's first record-breaking performance. A few weeks ago, she competed in Pennsylvania, setting world and state records there as well.

Gerardi credits her success to discipline, daily CrossFit workouts, and two key inspirations. First and foremost is her father, a fire captain.

"He's very strong and has a very good work ethic. I also got inspired by Sarah McGill, she's another firefighter and she comes out here and trains with me," Gerardi said.

The junior firefighter aspires to join the Lexington Fire Department when she turns 19, following in her father's footsteps. But her goals extend beyond her own career — she hopes to inspire other young women to enter the field.

"Being a woman, I think it's kind of cooler. Because you know, a lot of people don't think it's possible. Because it is. There's a lot of strong women out here that can do anything and everything that men can do," Gerardi said.

"You just kinda have to put the work in every day for something you really want to achieve. And kind of have to put your mentality in it as well," Gerardi said.

