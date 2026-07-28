Local trainer to run across Kentucky to help kids

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A fitness trainer is preparing to run hundreds of miles across the Commonwealth —all to help Kentucky kids get involved in sports.

Beginning Aug. 18, Undisputed Fitness owner Pete Gall will run from Mayfield to Belfry over the course of 20 days. He's hoping to raise $25,000 for the Anne Still Foundation, a nonprofit he founded to help children afford sports equipment and participation fees.

He said when he first came up with the idea, many people didn't believe he was actually going to do it. But now after weeks of training - the time is almost here.

"I hope somebody sees it and it motivates them to work hard, to challenge themselves and I hope it makes people want to be more charitable and give back and help other people," said Gall.

Gall will average more than 23 miles a day, with support from volunteers and local business sponsors along the route.

"We need people to support him because it's going to be taxing mentally and physically—not even during the preparation, but definitely during the run as well," said Zach Cox, a trainer at Undisputed Fitness.

Gall said months of training have prepared him for the physical challenge, but his biggest goal is raising money to give more Kentucky kids the chance to participate in youth sports.

When Gall reaches Frankfort on Aug. 29, supporters are invited to meet him at Undisputed Fitness for a community pizza party before he continues the run the next morning.

Donations to help Gall on his run can be made here.

Sydney St. Claire is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sydney at sydney.stclaire@wlex.tv

