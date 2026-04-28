Local tree service helps Scott County family barricaded in home by fallen tree

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Scott County family is safe after strong winds swept through their Stamping Ground property last night, knocking a massive tree into power lines and barricading them inside their property.

Ali Fulmer said her family was startled early this morning by howling wind and a loud noise.

"I heard this huge bang. I thought it was just thunder, power went out, looked out the window, and I could see the power lines sparking," Fulmer said.

It wasn't until daybreak that they discovered a massive tree had collapsed into power lines in front of her home.

"It had fallen across the creek on top of the power lines so the power lines were across the driveway at the time so we were barricaded in," Fulmer said.

With no way to get out, Fulmer posted a video to social media asking for help. A local tree removal service, A-Rated Tree Company, immediately came to her aid. The company cut the tree into movable pieces free of charge.

"People like this just don't exist anymore and are really hard to find. It's really common in this area. Everyone is just very generous," Fulmer said.

The tree fell just steps away from the house. Fulmer said the situation could have been much worse.

"It's quite miraculous. It could have very easily had gone the other way and the house was built in 1930. I don't know if the house would've withstood that. The tree would've probably caved it in and you might have been looking at loss of life at that point," Fulmer said.

While it made for a scary night, Fulmer is looking on the bright side and sees possibilities for the leftover wood.

"If anyone wants firewood, or wants to build a table please reach out!" Fulmer said.