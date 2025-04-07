Locals take in damage in flood-ravaged Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The sun finally came out on Monday, offering flood-impacted Kentuckians a chance to take in the damage.

“Amazed. Gobsmacked. I've never seen anything like this before, ever,” said George Lawson, snapping photos of the Kentucky River from Capital Avenue in Frankfort.

Overnight, the Kentucky River crested at just over 48 feet. The city’s flood wall system is designed to withstand 51 feet of water.

Lawson and dozens of others gawked at the level of the river and the debris making its way downstream.

“We've seen a house, lots of different things from docks, just big debris,” said Brian Acres.

While shocking, the view from the bridge was less heartbreaking than the view from home for some of the hardest hit residents.

“We're in a better situation than people taken by surprise,” said Emma Anderson. Gesturing to her head, she said, “Our first floor is flooded up to here and there are a couple houses on the street that are gone. Just gone.”

For many Frankfort residents, the flood impact was more than material loss or property damage. A tight knit community, their hearts hurt for the 9-year-old boy swept away and killed in the flood on Friday.

“It's hard for me to talk…it makes me sad to think that a little boy died,” said Angela Powell.

As the community grapples with loss, water levels are receding faster than anticipated. As they do, neighbors are helping neighbors so can Kentucky can get back on its feet.

“People have just come through and it's cool to see, it's like a really human moment,” said Anderson.