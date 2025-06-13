London arcade provides support for tornado victims

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London entertainment center called The Palace is making sure kids feel like royalty - especially those affected by the recent tornado.

"For the families who are affected by the tornado, and our hearts go out to all of them, we're donating time and game cards," said Shoen Parsley, operations manager.

Since the tornado hit, they've been taking donations of nonperishable products like diapers, formula, and cleaning products.

Parsley has been loading up his truck and trailer and personally delivering to people in need in the community.

"That's the least we can do," said Parsley.

Everyone who donates will also receive a free game card.

"It's been a big out pour from the community, the community has brought in a lot of stuff," said Parsley.

June 16 marks one month since the EF-4 tornado hit Laurel County. Parsley said they're not going to stop doing their part.

"I think we need to continue until every last family that has been affected by this is helped in some way, shape or form," said Parsley.

For information on how to get signed up for a free voucher, contact The Palace at (606) 862-0761.