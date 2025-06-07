London church holds memorial service, fundraiser for May tornado victims

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — First United Methodist Church in London held a special service Friday night to remember the 17 people who died in the EF-4 tornado that ripped through Laurel County on May 16.

They lit a candle for each victim, joined together in prayer, and also hosted a silent auction and spaghetti dinner.

London resident Tonya Cook spearheaded the event.

"I always felt like if you were able to do something for your home community or anybody else you should do it, jump in with both feet and help as much as possible anywhere that you can," said Cook.

Pastor Sean Ryan told LEX18 he's been in awe of the community's response.

"Within 24 hours, people were at work who had heavy equipment in this county was helping somebody in need," said Ryan.

The money from the spaghetti dinner and silent auction will go towards the United Way of Laurel County's Tornado Relief fund.

The church will also use a portion to improve their facilities. Pastor Ryan said his goal is to be a temporary church home while people from all over come to help rebuild.