London city council accuses Mayor Weddle of misconduct, meeting adjourns without resolution

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Several London city council members have officially accused London Mayor Randall Weddle of misconduct and willful neglect during an animated meeting Monday evening.

The council members claim Weddle violated KRS statutes by paying employees at excessive rates not approved by the council, removing and appointing people to the London Housing Authority, and misusing the police department for personal use, among several other accusations.

Weddle refuted the claims when LEX 18 spoke with him following the meeting.

"Again, there's going to be a process in this. A lot of the information doesn't meet the statute for removal. There's a lot of outlandish claims in there. We're just going to go through the process and provide facts," Weddle said.

The mayor also called for unity within the city.

"We need to be about the people's business that voted us in and stop these petty politics. The division, the hate that's been going on," Weddle said.

The motion to continue with the accusations passed with only one dissenting vote, but debate erupted over whether the vote should be unanimous, leading the council to adjourn the meeting.

"The chair has the ability to adjourn this meeting, we will adjourn. That's all there is to it," the chair stated.

Weddle expressed disappointment with how the situation is unfolding.

"Unfortunately, there's people that want to play petty politics, and hasn't considered what our community is currently going through," Weddle said.

