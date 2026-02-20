London City Council responds to grand jury decision in police shooting of Doug Harless

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London City Council released a statement Friday morning regarding the grand jury no bill decision in the matter of Doug Harless, who was shot and killed by London police while serving a warrant to the wrong house in December 2024.

"A no bill is not the end of this story," the council stated in an official release. "It is not a statement that Doug Harless's life mattered any less."

The grand jury's decision to return a "no bill" means prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence to secure an indictment against the officer who fired the fatal shots.

"This Council is committed to following that investigation wherever it leads — and to taking whatever further action is necessary to protect the safety and rights of every person in this community."

In response to the shooting, the London City Council passed an ordinance requiring all police personnel to wear body cameras during active law enforcement matters, the council added.

"To the residents who have shown up to council meetings, to the vigils, and to the streets — your voices have been heard," the council said. "Your determination has already produced real change in this city, and it will continue to do so."

The council committed to conducting a "full, thorough, and independent investigation" and taking whatever action is necessary to protect community safety and rights, the statement from council read.

Read the full statement below:

The London City Council issues this statement with heavy hearts and deep respect for the memory of Douglas "Doug" Harless, a hardworking and beloved member of our Laurel County community whose life was tragically and irreversibly lost on December 23, 2024.



We have learned of the Grand Jury's decision to return a no bill in this matter. We recognize that this outcome brings profound pain — not only to the Harless family, but to the many residents of this community who have spent over a year demanding answers, attending vigils, and pleading for accountability. We sympathize with that grief and frustration.



Let us be clear: a no bill is not the end of this story. It is not a statement that Doug Harless's life mattered any less. Every person in this community has the right to feel safe and secure in their own home — that is a foundational promise of government, and one this Council takes with the utmost seriousness.



This Council has already taken meaningful steps in direct response to the circumstances surrounding Doug's death. We have passed an ordinance requiring all London police personnel to wear body cameras during all active law enforcement matters. The absence of body camera footage on the night of December 23, 2024, left too many questions unanswered and too many people without the transparency they deserved. That must never happen again.



Additionally, steps are actively in motion to conduct a full, thorough, and independent investigation of all matters related to this tragedy. This Council is committed to following that investigation wherever it leads — and to taking whatever further action is necessary to protect the safety and rights of every person in this community. As we have done in recent investigations, this Council will put forth the same straightforward and direct questions necessary to uncover the full truth of what occurred on December 23, 2024. We are hopeful that we will receive prompt and truthful responses, and we remain steadfast in our obligation to ensure that the constituents of London are provided with all of the information they deserve. Transparency is not optional — it is owed to this community.



To the Harless family — to Nicki, to Mona, to Mark, to Peggy, to Margaret, to Cody, to Angie, to Kobe, to Tyler, and to every person who loved Doug — this Council extends its deepest and most sincere condolences. No ordinance, no investigation, and no statement can fill the void left by Doug's absence. We know that. But we want his family to know that their son, their brother, their father has not been forgotten by the people who serve this community, and that we will not rest until every appropriate measure has been taken to ensure that what happened to Doug Harless cannot happen to another family in London.



To the residents who have shown up to council meetings, to the vigils, and to the streets — your voices have been heard. Your determination has already produced real change in this city, and it will continue to do so.



This Council remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the ongoing work of building a community in which every resident is safe, respected, and treated with dignity.

The London Police Department also released a statement:

"The Kentucky State Police has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Doug Harless. Following that investigation, the case was reviewed by a Special Prosecutor and presented to a grand jury on Monday, February 16, 2026.

After hearing extensive testimony and reviewing the evidence presented, the grand jury determined that no indictments would be issued against anyone associated with the incident.

The London Police Department is currently awaiting the official release of the investigative file from the Kentucky State Police in order to complete its administrative review. Upon completion of that review, the findings will be released publicly.

Due to a pending civil lawsuit related to this matter, the London Police Department will have no further comment at this time."

In addition, Commonwealth Attorney Matthew Leveridge provided the following statement to LEX 18:

""After presenting the case on Monday, the grand jury delivered a No True Bill, which means there are no criminal charges in the case. The grand jury found no criminal charges based on what was presented."