Family of Doug Harless obtain lawyer in civil lawsuit to 'seek justice'

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The family of Doug Harless, a man shot and killed by London Police while serving a warrant to the wrong house in December 2024, has obtained a lawyer to represent them in a civil lawsuit.

According to statement from Harless' daughter, Nicki Lawson, the shooting of her father "was a completely preventable tragedy" that has left the family heartbroken.

Nicholas Horne and Ashley Abaray, of Thomas Law Offices, will represent the family. The lawsuit has yet to be officially filed but "will be soon," the law firm's director said.

"My dad, Doug, was one of the hardest-working people I knew, always putting his family and friends first. He loved watching NASCAR, listening to music, and cracking jokes that made everyone laugh. We miss him every single day," Lawson said. "No family should have to endure this kind of loss and we want to hold the police accountable for their reckless error. As we grieve, we ask for privacy to mourn and remember Doug."

