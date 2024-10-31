London community remembers fallen officer

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London Police Department joined the community for a walk down main street, honoring the life and legacy of Sgt. Logan Medlock.

Today marks two years since Medlock was killed in a crash police say was caused by a drunk driver.

“The biggest thing is really just keeping Logan’s memory alive and the great man that he was,” said officer Hobie Daugherty of the London Police Department.

To honor Medlock’s memory last year, the police department did a formation run. For this year’s memorial, they wanted to open it up more to the community, planning a walk from the London Farmer’s Market to the site of the crash.

“It’s still saddening that we have to deal with this type of tragedy,” Daugherty said, “but at the same time, we just hope we can do his memory justice in the way that we honor him.”

One of the men walking to remember Medlock was Tyler Pearce.

“It’s just important to carry on Logan’s legacy you know,” Pearce said. “I work at the 911 center, and the guys on the other side of the radio, we form a bond with them. He was one of ours, and he left a big legacy behind, and we want to carry it forward for him.”

It’s the legacy of a father, friend, and public servant.

“I mean first and foremost he was a brother to us,” said Daugherty. “He was a really great man. He was a very godly man. He loved serving his community.”

At the crash site, friends and family in the community took time to pray, reflect, and share one of Medlock’s favorite snacks – cosmic brownies.

“It reminds you of what we lost,” said Pearce, “but then what he left for us too, because he left, this is because of him. This gathering, this community support, this group of people is here for him.”

The London Police Department also hosts an annual fishing tournament in honor of Medlock, raising money for the Fallen Police Officer Foundation.