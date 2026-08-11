London-Corbin airport receives millions of dollars for recovery renovations

(LEX NEWS) — More than a year after an EF-4 tornado tore through the region, a major investment is aimed at helping southern Kentucky rebuild.

Millions of dollars are coming to the London-Corbin airport for recovery and renovation projects, and leaders say the upgrades could create new opportunities for the local economy.

"Our people have proven to be stronger, stronger than the storm once again," said U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers as he delivered a check for $2 million in Community Project Funding to the airport Tuesday. "You've not only cleaned up, but you're back in business."

The facility, despite suffering major damage and tornado debris in the May 2025 tornado, became the center of emergency operations after the storm. Local and state leaders say that's proof of the community's resilience; now, they have a new vision for the airport and more funding to make it happen.

The funding announced Tuesday totals more than $12 million. In addition to the Community Project Funding, Congressman Rogers also announced $6.5 million from FEMA for tornado damage at the facility. Lawmakers in Frankfort also touted an additional $4 million from the state to renovate the terminal and repair the hangar.

"Teamwork's how you get things done, and today, you saw state, local, federal, that's as good as it gets," said Walter Hulett, candidate for Laurel County Judge/Executive. "We're not worried about the property lines and the county lines, it's about people in Southern Kentucky having opportunities."

Congressman Rogers told LEX News a modernized terminal is just what the facility needs to attract more business.

"That means more jobs, which is what I'm after," he said.

Right now, plans include upgrades to the interior layout, HVAC systems, insulation, windows and the restrooms. The airport suffered $12 million dollars in damage from the storms.

