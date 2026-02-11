London councilmember's domestic violence charges dismissed, court records show

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Domestic violence charges against London City Councilmember Justin Young were dismissed without prejudice last month after the alleged victim requested the dismissal, according to court records.

Young had been charged with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief involving dating violence following incidents with his ex-girlfriend Crystal Hoskins that allegedly occurred in May and July 2025.

The charges were dismissed Jan. 21 in Laurel District Court at Hoskins' request, meaning prosecutors could potentially refile the charges at a later date.

Young's case gained significant attention in September when he admitted during a court hearing to using a racial slur while referring to Hoskins. During questioning by Hoskins' attorney, Young acknowledged he "probably" used a racial slur.

Following the court hearing, Young released a statement taking responsibility for his words.

Covering Kentucky London Councilmember Young says he takes responsibility for using racial slur Leigh Searcy

"At that time, I was dealing with overwhelming emotions of anger and betrayal after learning that the woman I was in a relationship with had been unfaithful," Young said. "In that moment, I said something I should have never have said. There is no excuse. My words were wrong, and I deeply regret them."

Young said he is "not a racist" but recognized his words were "harmful and unacceptable."

"I believe in owning my mistakes, learning from them, and doing better moving forward," Young said. "While I cannot take back what I said, I can promise to grow from this experience and ensure it never happens again."

The original charges stemmed from two separate incidents. According to the complaint, the first occurred May 24 at Hoskins' home in Corbin, where Young allegedly grabbed her and shoved her into a wooden beam during an argument about cheating, throwing her around and pushing her to the ground. Hoskins showed deputies photographs of bruises around her shoulder area.

A second incident allegedly occurred July 20 at Hoskins' home, where Young allegedly grabbed and smashed Hoskins' iPhone during another argument.

Young had been released on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions including no contact with the alleged victim.

