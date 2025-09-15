Report: London city councilmember arrested on domestic violence charges

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 obtained a complaint warrant that confirmed London city councilmember Justin Young was arrested on domestic violence and criminal mischief charges following incidents involving a woman that occurred over several months.

The warrant issued by Laurel County District Court reported that 49-year-old Young was taken into custody on Sept. 15 on charges of fourth-degree assault involving dating violence and second-degree criminal mischief.

The charges stem from two separate incidents reported by a woman who filed a criminal complaint. According to the complaint, the first incident occurred on May 24 at around 10 p.m. at the woman's home in Corbin.

The woman, according to the complaint, told deputies that she and Young got into an argument in her garage after Young accused her of cheating.

"Young grabbed her with both hands and shoved her into a wooden beam inside the garage, throwing her around, and pushing her to the ground," the complaint read.

The woman allegedly showed deputies photographs of bruises around her shoulder area from the incident.

A second incident allegedly occurred July 20 at the woman's home, according to the complaint. During another argument, Young allegedly grabbed the woman's phone and smashed it, causing severe damage to her iPhone.

Young was released on a $2,500 cash bond with conditions including no contact with the alleged victim and no further violations of law. He is scheduled to appear in Laurel County District Court on Sept. 17.