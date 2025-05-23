London couple reunites for the first time after tornado, smiles through the pain

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's been exactly one week since an EF-4 tornado tore through Laurel County, and LEX 18 has been following the recovery of a couple in their 60s who each lost an arm as they helped each other through the storm.

LEX 18 Kayleigh Randle introduced you to Paul and Gail Cline on Monday, May 19. The couple's unbelievable story of survival quickly spread across the country as people were touched by their story. In the days since that story aired, the two were able to reunite and smile through the pain.

It was a night the Cline's will never forget when an EF-4 tornado ripped apart their London home just a week ago. The couple has been married for 30 years, their vows tested after Gail and Paul were hospitalized with critical injuries. They lost the arm they had wrapped around each other when the storm hit.

"I owe these people [doctors and nurses] my parents' lives," said Jeff Cline, who is Gail and Paul's son. "It was absolutely traumatic yeah. I could make it halfway down to their neighborhood and I took off running to the neighbor's yards, and literally when I got to their street completely walked past their house. Didn't even recognize the house."

"I feel like these nurses are our family at this point," said Taylor Baker, the victim's niece. "She broke ten ribs and one of them punctured her lung. She had a liver laceration, a broken collar bone as well...scratches everywhere."

Taylor Baker the victim's niece

Gail was taken off the ventilator on Thursday and has made tremendous progress. For the first time since their neighborhood was devastated in the storm, Gail and Paul were eye to eye and hand in hand.

"Her first words off of the vent were, 'I love you,'" said Brandy Bowman, the victim's niece.

"It was very emotional in the best way. For them getting to reunite and for him finally getting to see her without that breathing tube. The photo that we have of them, she has the biggest smile on her face looking at him," Baker said.

Jeff Cline says it'll be a long road, but as long as they have each other, they will make it through.

"You take one step forward, you take three steps back. It's been just back and forth this whole time. They are - progress but they're still in the woods. It's not like they're ready to go home tomorrow they still have a long road ahead," he said.

Jeff Cline thanks neighbors Justin Messer and Brandon Hill, who saved his parents' lives. He also wants to thank the first EMTs, Tim Thompson and Mark Rudder, along with the local sheriff's office and fire departments, first responders, ministries, St. Joseph's London Hospital, and the whole community.

“We teach all of these kids to believe in Superman or Batman all of that stuff," he said. "These guys are really the heroes in the capes.”

Until Gail and Paul can truly heal, thousands of people will be rooting for them along the way. Letting them know they won't face this alone.

Jeff says Paul will be getting scans to see if there's any internal damage. Tentatively, he is set to be transferred to a rehabilitation center next week.

If you'd like to help the Clines during this long road to recovery, you can go to their GoFundMe link for more.