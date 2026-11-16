LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The city of London must repay nearly $25,000 to the Kentucky Fire Commission after a state review found four firefighters did not meet training requirements needed to qualify for incentive and pension payments in 2025.

Records from the Kentucky Fire Commission identify the firefighters as Kevin Barberena, Donnie Hale, Jordan Helton, and Bradley Smith. The commission determined the four had fewer than the required 100 training hours after duplicate hours were removed and the allowable EMS training hours were taken into account.

Under state regulation 739 KAR 2:020, the commission said the firefighters therefore did not qualify for the incentive and pension payments they received.

The state is seeking $24,661.92 from the city, including $17,982 in incentive payments and $6,679.92 in pension funds.

London Mayor Tracie Handley said in an interview that the firefighters had accumulated training hours, but did not have enough hours in the appropriate categories.

"There were deficiencies in training," Handley said. "Four of the firefighters did not have, they had a lot of hours, but they didn't have the appropriate hours."

Handley said the incentive money had already been paid to the firefighters before the state determined they did not meet the training requirements.

The city is now responsible for reimbursing the state even if it is unable to recover the money from the firefighters, Handley said.

"Regardless of what we can get back or not, we have to pay the state," she said.

Handley said the city attorney is examining whether London can recoup the payments from the firefighters. She said the city had not yet reimbursed the state and that officials were considering whether to repay the money at once or through payments.

The mayor called the training deficiencies "very concerning," particularly because the state discovered them during an audit.

Handley also said the former fire chief had a significant deficiency in qualifying fire-training hours. She estimated that the chief had completed roughly 25% of the required fire-training component, but cautioned during the interview that the exact number needed to be verified.

Handley said the city has moved quickly to address training requirements for the current year. Several firefighters still needed additional hours, she said, but city officials expect them to complete the required training by the end of the year.

The repayment comes as London faces broader financial pressures. Handley said the city is in a difficult financial position and will have to determine where the nearly $25,000 repayment will come from.

"London's not in a good place financially," Handley said.

London is also preparing to hire a new fire chief. Handley said she wants stronger leadership in place to prevent similar training problems in the future.

"We're going to have a strong fire chief, strong leadership, and we're not going to be revisiting problems like this in the future," Handley said.

