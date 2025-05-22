London family hides in gas station cooler to survive tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London family survived Friday night's tornado in Laurel County by hiding in a nearby gas station's walk-in cooler.

"I knew it was bad because when we were in the cooler you could hear the whole cooler shake but in my mind I still had that our home is going to be fine," said tornado survivor Charlotte Wilson.

Wilson works at the Shell on South Laurel Road. She said her family and two dozen community members squeezed into the tiny space. When it passed, Wilson told LEX18 all she saw was rubble.

"Nothing looks the same," said Wilson. "It's unrecognizable, everything is gone my house was completely leveled flat, there was nothing left I didn't have a roof or a wall nothing left but the foundation."

She said she's been sorting through the debris for days.

"It's really so unreal everyday I come out, everyday I come out to clean up, I sit in the car and I cry for a minute," said Wilson. "Then I work and I go home, well to the hotel, and I sleep and I do this all again. It's been like this everyday since Saturday morning."

The Wilson family has a GoFundMe. They need clothes, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, and furniture.