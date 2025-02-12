London man arrested after allegedly holding woman hostage in home, officials report

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with several crimes after he allegedly held a woman hostage at a home in Laurel County while under the influence.

Officials detailed that police were called on Tuesday to a home on a complaint that a man, identified by police as 39-year-old William Overbey, had allegedly "kicked in the door of his ex-girlfriends house, forcing her to stay inside the residence."

Upon an investigation, police found Overbey walking in the area. Officials noted their investigation found that he was allegedly under the influence and that he had not lived at the home since November 2024 and was evicted.

Further, officials added that since March 2024, deputies had received 30 complaints from dispatch at the home in connection to Overbey.

Overbey was arrested around three miles south of London on Tuesday and has been charged third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and public intoxication-controlled substance, officials reported.