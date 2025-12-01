London man charged with attempted arson after setting fire to camper while inside

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man is facing multiple charges after police say he set a camper on fire while still inside.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the area of Popular Hollow Road just after 11 p.m. Friday after they received a "complaint that a male subject was live streaming on Snapchat stating he was setting a camper on fire while still inside," a press release said.

When officers arrived, they found the camper was emitting smoke and that the subject had walked away. The suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Nathan Tyler Davidson, was found to be not the owner of the camper.

Police say that Davidson would not provide the owner's name and contact information, and that he "was extremely irate and aggressive screaming and cursing at deputies."

Davidson briefly struggled with police before arrest, and suffered a minor laceration during transport after he "struck his head on the patrol vehicles safety partition," LCSO reports.

Davidson is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first degree disorderly conduct, second degree attempted arson, and resisting arrest.