London man charged with DUI after his car catches fire while in ditch

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reported that a London man was arrested and charged with a DUI after his car caught on fire while he exited his vehicle that was in a ditch early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, deputies were called on a complaint "of a vehicle stuck in a ditch" on Somerset Road around two miles west of London at around 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the driver, identified as 44-year-old Manishkumar Patel, was still in the vehicle and he "had it in reverse fully accelerating it."

Officials reported that as he exited the vehicle, police detected an order of alcohol on Patel. The vehicle then caught on fire and became engulfed in flames as Patel exited, according to officials.

During an investigation, police determined that Patel was under the influence. According to officials, Patel was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence-first offense.