London man found in possession of 1 pound of methamphetamine, police report

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A London man is facing drug charges after being found in possession of one pound of suspected methamphetamine.

According to a release by the London Police Department, 44-year-old Robert “Bobby” Laws was found in possession of methamphetamine, as well as “multiple bags of marijuana, baggies, scales and smoking pipes” at his home on Tuesday.

Police were on the property initially to serve an active arrest warrant, the release states.

Laws has been charged with:



First degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (less than or equal to two grams methamphetamine).

Trafficking in marijuana, first offense (less than eight ounces).

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Laws is housed in the Laurel County Detention Center.