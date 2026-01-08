London man receives new liver via fully robotic transplant operation

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Danny Johnson had a fully robotic liver transplant operation 18 days ago.

"His recovery has been nothing short of amazing," said his wife Holly Johnson.

Just before Christmas, Danny was put on the transplant list after months of liver failure. Within 48 hours, he was on the operating table. Danny became only the third patient ever at the Cleveland Clinic to receive a laparoscopic liver transplant.

The procedure took 16.5 hours, but just three days later, Danny was walking up steps.

"I want to thank everybody for everything they've done for us in the last three weeks, it's meant a lot," said Danny.

As of June 2025, there were more than 9,000 people on the transplant list, according to the American Liver Foundation (ALF). It's rare for the operation to be done with a live donor, making deceased organ donation that much more important.

"Organ donation has given him another life, a chance to watch our grandson grow up, to grow old together, to have 20 plus more years," said Holly. "If it wasn't for the person who so selflessly signed the back of their drivers license, we wouldn't have this chance."