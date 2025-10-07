London mayor calling for resignation or impeachment of Council Member Justin Young

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tonight's scheduled London City Council meeting was sparse in attendance; with only two city council members present, the meeting could not come to quorum.

Despite that, London Mayor Randall Weddle allowed the public to speak. A topic discussed in tonight's public comment focused on the concerns of Council Member Justin Young's comments.

Young was arrested last month and charged with domestic violence. Our LEX 18 Investigates team learned in a hearing that he used a racial slur when accusing another man of having an affair with his ex-girlfriend.

Weddle told LEX 18 Monday night that his office is asking for Young's resignation or for the council to impeach him.

"At that time, I was dealing with overwhelming emotions of anger and betrayal after learning that the woman I was in a relationship with had been unfaithful. In that moment, I said something I should have never have said. There is no excuse. My words were wrong, and I deeply regret them."

"In any just society, there is no place for racism," said attendee Tina Cobb-Morgan during the public comment.

Weddle also provided LEX 18 a statement in regards to those city council members not in attendance.

"It's sad that council still refuses to hear the public," he said. "They passed a municipal order in March allowing public comments during our meetings and when the public comes they don't show up or won't hear them out."

He did confirm that two members of the council were in attendance: Jim Baker and Donna Gail House.