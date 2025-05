LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Mayor Randall Weddle confirmed to LEX 18 on Friday afternoon that the acting Chief of Police, Jerry Hollon, has resigned.

Weddle added that at this time, Bobby Day is the acting police chief.

A reason for the resignation is unknown at this time and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

Hollon's resignation comes after protesters continue to seek answers regarding the death of Doug Harless, the man who was shot and killed by police in December.