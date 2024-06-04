Watch Now
London PD corporal receives 'Life Saving Medal' after saving severely injured teen

IMG_0006.JPG
London Police Department
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 04, 2024

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Police Department Corporal Ben Webb was recently awarded a "Life Saving Medal" at the City of London's City Council Meeting after saving a teen who had a life-threatening laceration to his leg in January.

Officials with the London PD detailed that on Jan. 23, EMS and the Laurel County Sheriff's Office were called to a scene on Moriah Church Road in which an 18-year-old man reportedly had a "severe laceration to his leg."

Cpl. Webb responded to the scene and found that the sustained injury was "life threatening" and a belt had already been applied to aid the laceration. However, the belt reportedly could not stop the blood loss, according to London PD.

Further, Webb then applied his department issued tourniquet to "effectively stop the bleeding and save the young man's life," London PD reported.

Chief of Police Chuck Johnson presented the award to Webb at the meeting on Monday night.

