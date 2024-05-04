London Police Department holds second annual bass fishing tournament to honor fallen officer

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When he wasn’t serving and protecting his community, Officer Logan Medlock spent his time in the great outdoors hunting and fishing with his dad.

Saturday, the London Police Department held their second annual Logan Medlock Bass Fishing Tournament on Laurel Lake in memory of Officer Medlock after he was killed when an alleged drunk driver hit his cruiser in October 2022.

“The biggest thing is, we want to keep Logan’s legacy alive, and the kind of man he was and so that he lives on long after us,” said Officer Hobie Daugherty of the London Police Department. “Without the community and without everybody’s love and support we couldn’t be out here doing this and to keep him, keep his memory alive.”

The event kicked off Friday evening with a community cookout, and the competition started early Saturday morning. Leading up to the event, Officer Daugherty thanked everyone who donated to help make the event possible.

“Everything that everybody donates or pitches in just helps out in any way. There’s no small gesture when it comes to that.”

In its second year, 95 boats participated in the fishing tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for the officers to meet members of the community in a more personable setting.

“A lot of times when people see us it’s on their worst days,” Daugherty said, “and for us to be able to have a different kind of event where we can just talk to people and they’re showing their support, is just, it’s amazing.”

With two years down, the London Police Department hopes this will become a staple event for years to come.

“We plan on trying to improve it every year and make it bigger and better each and every year”

