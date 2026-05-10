London Police Department issues Golden Alert for missing 17-year-old boy

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a 17-year-old boy reported missing.

The boy has been identified as Aiden England, who was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday heading towards Corbin. He is described as having short dirty blonde hair with blue eyes.

England was last seen wearing a black 2Pac shirt, long blue pants, white shoes with black writing, and a knee-length, black jacket. He is five foot, six inches, weighing 155 pounds.

Residents with information on England's whereabouts are asked to contact the London-Laurel County 9-1-1 Center at (606) 878-9000 or to contact their local law enforcement agency.