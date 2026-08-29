London Police Department searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen near Rudder Street

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The London Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in the area of Rudder Street.

According to police, the boy, identified as Trent Rhymer, is five feet, five inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and a medium build.

Residents with information on Rhymer's whereabouts are asked to contact the London-Laurel 911 Center at (606) 878-7000 immediately.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.