London Police Department to host second annual fishing tournament in honor of fallen officer

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week marks 18 months since the death of Officer Logan Medlock in London. The young officer, who was sworn in only three years earlier, was patrolling the streets of London when an alleged drunk driver hit his cruiser.

“There’s not enough good things we can say about him,” said Hobie Daugherty of the London police department. “We could talk all day about the kind of man he was,” Officer Daugherty continued.

To honor his memory, the London Police Department will host its second annual Bass fishing tournament on Laurel Lake this Saturday beginning at 7 a.m. A cookout for participants and sponsors will take place on Friday night.

“It’s really about keeping his memory alive, and it’s our way of continuing to support the family,” Daugherty said.

He was referring specifically to the wife and young child left behind. Since that tragic night in October of 2022, the county has renamed a stretch of road after Medlock, and his name has been etched into the monument honoring all of Kentucky’s fallen officers on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University.

Saturday’s event is open to all skill levels, and registration is being accepted in person until 6:45 on Saturday morning. However, Officer Daugherty said early registrants will receive the cookout invitation and the opportunity to be entered into the drawing for prizes.

“A little perk for registering early,” he said.

“We’re hoping that this (fishing tournament) goes on for much longer than any of us at the police department are here,” Daugherty stated.

Casey Byrd was charged with the murder of a police officer for his alleged role in that fatal wreck. He will be tried in western Kentucky later this year after this attorney successfully argued for a change of venue.

“We want justice to be served for him. That’s the main thing,” Daughtery said.