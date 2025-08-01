London Police Department's Citizens Academy gives community insight into officer training

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London residents are getting a firsthand look at what it's like to be a police officer through the London Police Department's Citizens Academy this summer.

About 20 students gathered at Center Target Firearms on Thursday evening to learn about the use of force and firearms training.

Participants went through a series of real-world scenarios that police may encounter during their daily duties.

"Policing is inherently reactive so we're basing our actions on what we're presented with and responding to those," said London Police Department Public Information Officer Hobie Daugherty.

The academy provides hands-on experience, including the opportunity to wear police gear like vests weighing about 25 pounds, and even experience what a Taser feels like for those willing to try.

"Just to experience what they experience and see what they do is just unique. I think everybody should do it," said student Briana Brown.

This is the second week of the 10-week course, which is open to anyone interested in learning about police work.

Officer Hobie Daugherty says the academy serves as a way to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community.

"It can build trust and it can build better understanding about why we're doing what we're doing. That's one of our biggest goals with this and just community engagement in general," Daugherty said.

The classes emphasize that no two police calls are identical, requiring officers to adapt to each unique situation.

"Every call we go to, not one of them is the same. They may be similar, have similar elements, but no one call is the same. We have to treat every call in a singular fashion and respond to the information we're given and presented with at the time," said Daugherty.

