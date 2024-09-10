London police, mayor address ongoing manhunt for suspected I-75 shooter

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Laurel County, the manhunt continues for Joseph Couch, the man police believe pulled the trigger on I-75 Saturday, injuring several people.

“When they called and said we have an active shooter, I didn’t believe it,” said London mayor Randall Weddle. “My heart sank; they said this is real, and people have been injured.”

Kentucky State Police are heading up the search for Couch. London Police were among the first to the scene Saturday and are still involved.

“We have been canvassing the outer perimeter then any potential areas that he might have been, we’ve also increased patrols throughout this area and in the city just to make sure the citizens of London are safe,” said Officer Hobie Daugherty.

A $10,000 and $5,000 reward have been offered for information.

“If he’s watching this we hope that he turns himself in peacefully and if any of the citizens out there spot him we ask that you do not approach, you call 911 and let our officers know any information that you have about him, so that we can get him into custody and get everyone safe,” said Daugherty.

Mayor Weddle said it’s going to take every agency - every citizen - to move past this horrific incident.

“Let’s come together; let’s get through this together because we have to do this as a community,” said Weddle.

Officers at London Police Department tell LEX18 the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming. Donations have been dropped off nonstop since Saturday.

