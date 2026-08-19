London Police officer demoted after allowing driver to leave collision without sobriety test

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A London Police officer has been demoted after allowing a driver to leave the scene of a July collision without performing a sobriety test, a joint statement from Mayor Tracie Handley and the department said in a release Wednesday.

According to the release, an investigation found that the officer did not follow established procedures for assessing impairment. That officer has now been demoted from corporal to patrolperson, received a three-day suspension without pay, and is required to perform mandatory retraining.

"Our hope is that these measures will send a message to the public and our police department that we intend to uphold standards, particularly those that are geared towards protecting the public," the statement said.